Kevin Hart confirmed as Roland in Borderlands movie

Shortly after Gearbox and Lionsgate confirmed that Academy Awards winner Cate Blanchett will play Lilith in Eli Roth's upcoming Borderlands movie, rumours about Kevin Hart being at the negotiations table as well started rumbling. Turns out, this fascinating combination will become a reality.

The two companies have sent us a press release confirming that Kevin Hart has signed up to play Roland in the Borderlands movie, which means that we'll at least see two of the franchise's main characters interpreted by two of the world's most famous and popular actors sometime in the future. Top this with the Hostel director and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin writing the script, and you can definitely consider me intrigued. How about you?