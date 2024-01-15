Kevin Hart claims he would never hosts the Oscars

HQ

Kevin Hart has claimed that he would never hosts the Oscars. This after everything he had to endure in the wake of the 2019 ceremony, which he backed out of after people were provoked by a bunch of old tweets from the comedian.

The measure was simply too high for Hart, who in a new interview with Sky News says that he does not intend to sit in the same seat again. He refuses the Oscars, accusing it of being a humourless event.

"Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now. Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics. It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore"

"I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing. It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."

Do you think Hart is right in what he says, are the Oscars (and many other big events) humourless?