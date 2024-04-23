Kevin Hart and other celebrities will be trying to make Tom Brady cry live on Netflix in May

You don't become known as "the greatest of all-time" if you can't take a joke or criticism. Tom Brady is regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever thanks to his legacy in the NFL, but now that he's retired he's looking for new ways to occupy his time. This is soon set to include being the focus of a live roast that is taking place on Netflix.

Brady will be the subject of what is being dubbed The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which will be a live show that is being hosted by Kevin Hart and will include a "all-star lineup of surprise roasters." While this lineup has yet to be revealed, we're told that this live event will not be pulling its punches and that there will be no mercy during the broadcast.

The roast will be taking place on Netflix on May 6 at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST, but you will be able to watch it whenever you like on-demand after the broadcast has been completed.