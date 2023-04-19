Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie never existed according to Lucasfilm president

HQ

Star Wars has had quite a turbulent few years when it comes to the film space, as a few disappointing spin-offs and then a bunch of announced movies that disappeared into the ether meant that we've been waiting for more feature length Star Wars flicks for years. While a new slate of movies were recently announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London recently, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has sat down with IGN to reveal that one of the other formerly 'announced' movies was never real in the first place.

The film in question is the much rumoured Star Wars flick that was being helmed by Marvel Studios boss, Kevin Feige, and with all the productions he is involved in, it did seem like a big ask to also make the jump to A Galaxy Far, Far Away. And it was too good to be true.

Kennedy stated: "Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I suppose fandom, but there was nothing - nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. As everybody knows, Kevin's a huge Star Wars fan, and if he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened. So it's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."

Would you have liked to see the Marvel head honcho helming a Star Wars film?