Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie is cancelled

HQ

Taika Waititi, Guillermo del Toro, and now Kevin Feige. All big names in film that were once attached to a Star Wars movie that is no longer going ahead. The MCU's producer has since confirmed the news in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

A simple "no" told fans they weren't getting Feige's version of a galaxy far, far away. First announced in 2019 Loki's writer Michael Waldron was signed on to write the film, and there were talks of the Russo Brothers directing it.

But, it seems plans have since fallen apart. Feige is still busy working with Marvel, so it's likely that he wouldn't have time to take on another massive franchise anyway. Also, earlier this year Kathleen Kennedy commented that there was never even an idea with the movie, so this confirmation is more of a final nail in the coffin. Still, it's strange to see so many of these potential Star Wars movies just falling into nothingness.