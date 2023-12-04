Kevin Feige: We have no plans to resurrect Iron Man

HQ

There are always rumours circulating about plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One week there are plans to bring back the entire original Avengers cast, the next it's about resurrecting Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. Talking about the latter in particular, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has shut down the rumours that suggest this is in the works.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Feige stated, "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Director Joe Russo also touched on this a little too, adding, "We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it—ever."

Granted, there are no doubt loopholes with how Marvel can explore bringing back Iron Man or at least a version of the character. The entire premise right now is to explore the multiverse, after all.