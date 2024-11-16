Kevin Feige reveals when Miles Morales will arrive in the MCU

HQ

One of the most popular Marvel characters that hasn't yet made his way to the MCU is Miles Morales. Despite being introduced to the mainstream through the Spider-Verse movies and the Insomniac Games titles, Miles so far hasn't had a live-action debut in the MCU.

Speaking to Omelete (translated by GamesRadar), Kevin Feige believes that the character can join the universe soon. "Miles will appear in the third Spiderverse, which is currently in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action," he said.

There have been references to Miles' existence before, but we'll have to see how he's introduced in the MCU. Considering Peter Parker is still a young Spider-Man in the MCU, it's unlikely he'll play that mentor figure to Miles that he is in the Spider-Verse films and Marvel's Spider-Man games. Perhaps we'll see some more of Miles in the new Spider-Man MCU movie, which is set to start shooting next year.