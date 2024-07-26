Kevin Feige reveals there are no immediate plans to find a new Wolverine actor

HQ

There are few actors tied to characters as much as Hugh Jackman is attached to Wolverine. It seems almost impossible to think of anyone but the Aussie playing our beloved mutant, and yet we know that someday someone else will have to suit up in the yellow and blue.

Speaking with DiscussingFilm, Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel currently has no plans for casting a new Wolverine. "I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]."

He also has some idea of what he wants to see in another Wolverine portrayal. "I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake...because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine."

Do you think anyone will be as good as Hugh Jackman at playing Wolverine?