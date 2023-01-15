Kevin Feige recruited Ke Huy Quan directly after Everything Everywhere All at Once

HQ

After appearing in classics like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies (and a few other films and TV series after that), Ke Huy Quan disappeared as an actor in 2002. He didn't return again until 2021, but it was especially after the premiere of Everything Everywhere All at Once that the buzz about him started again. Not least now that he won a Golden Globe for his role in the movie. In the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the actor recently told that the first person to call him up after Everything Everywhere All at Once was Kevin Feige, who wanted him to be in the MCU.

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige. Who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU and I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige. It's been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life."