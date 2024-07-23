Kevin Feige on the new Blade script: "Feels good so far"

It hasn't been easy for the poor souls counting down the days until Marvel Studios releases a properly bloody, child-banned Blade film. Time and time again, both directors and writers have dropped out of the ill-fated project, and lead actress Mahershala Ali has been reported to be frustrated by the continuing production problems. During the press tour for upcoming action comedy Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige took the opportunity to comment on Blade, saying that the latest draft of the script, written by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, was promising and that it was definitely still in the works:

"[It] has been frustrating for us and for some fans that it's taken a while but we have a writer working on it now. I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far."

However, no director has yet dared to get their teeth into the new Blade. John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who has worked for Feige earlier in his career, has previously expressed interest in the vampire film but nothing more has been said about it.

Do you have hope for this Blade reboot?

