Kevin Feige on if Tony Stark and Steve Rogers can return to the MCU: "It can be done"

Welcome to the multiverse, kids. Nothing actually matters here, there are no stakes, because anyone that dies always has another version, and there's always another universe to escape to if yours is destroyed. It even means we can see beloved characters come back one more time.

Speaking with DiscussingFilm, Kevin Feige said it's possible for Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to come back to the MCU, similarly to how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returned even after the events of Logan.

"It can be done — if great care is taken," Feige said. "How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we've been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine."

We could also potentially see the return of Black Widow thrown into the mix there. Feige doesn't commit on whether this will happen, as it would likely rely mainly on Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans wanting to return.

Do you want to see Tony Stark and Steve Rogers return?