Kevin Feige: Marvel Studios would not exist without Robert Downey Jr.

HQ

The first Iron Man was a huge success. It was the start of a sprawling cinematic universe that is one of the most successful movie ventures of all time, and it also shaped Marvel Studios as a formidable force in Hollywood.

In an interview to mark the film's 15th anniversary, Marvel boss Kevin Feige tells the film's director Jon Favreau that without Robert Downey Jr, Marvel Studios would not exist:

"I remember on later movies - we'll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those - there were dark days. I would say to Robert, 'We wouldn't be in this mess if it wasn't for you,' meaning we wouldn't have a studio if it wasn't for him.

You can watch the full interview below.