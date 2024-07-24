Kevin Feige looks back at the MCU and reveals what he wishes had been done differently

HQ

Disney and Marvel's latest film looks set for a record-breaking release, and the advance buzz around Deadpool & Wolverine is undeniably positive, a pleasant contrast to many of the other MCU projects of the past few years.

So, the question then naturally becomes, what the Marvel Studios boss himself, Kevin Feige, wishes he had been done differently based on the insights he possesses today. In a recent interview with Blavity TV, he offered his answer to this, albeit in very vague terms.

"In little ways, there's lots of things. You can't finish a project and then look at it again and not see lots of little things that you would have done differently.

"I think we've not been shy by saying post-Endgame, with Disney+, there were so many new things that we brought [to the platform] in our enthusiasm to bring new characters to life.

"I think everything had its value but now we're looking at how do we maintain that excitement and that enthusiasm for a handful of projects a year."

While Feige is far from specific in his answer, it is still possible to read between the lines and, if nothing else, see some insight from the changes he has made in recent times as not only Marvel but also Disney has tried to right the ship.

How do you interpret Feige's comments, and what do you think he would have liked to have been able to change in the MCU's past?