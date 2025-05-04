Kevin Feige has a ten-year plan for the future of the X-Men

HQ

Thunderbolts* has turned out to be a major success in theaters worldwide, but the road there has been rocky for Marvel Studios' uneven multiverse phase. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Kevin Feige now wants to steer the ship back on course. The report states that Feige had tried to keep up with Disney's constant demand for "content," but now wants to focus on quality over quantity:

"Feige recently told colleagues he agreed to the plan because of a zealousness to tell more stories and a desire to be an 'excellent corporate citizen.' It turned out to be a mistake."

Thunderbolts** is a clear sign that Marvel has rethought its film strategy. According to the report, Feige has now crafted a 10-year plan for the X-Men, involving everything from solo movies to spin-offs. Marvel Studios has held the rights to the comic book characters for years, but after flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the mutants have been gathering dust on the shelf — until now, that is. There's no set release date for this new X-Men era yet, but expect to hear more once the multiverse saga wraps up.

