Kevin Feige explains why the original costumes were missing from X-Men

Bryan Singer's now 24-year-old comic book adaptation, as we all know, featured plenty of classic Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Professor X, Cyclops, Magneto, Rogue, Sabretooth and Storm but none of these characters were dressed in their classic original costumes in the film, and we now know the answer as to why it didn't happen.

Marvel Studios boss Feige has in a very recent interview with Screen Rant (just ahead of the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, which was held last night) talked a bit about the decisions that were made at Fox.

"There were studio execs in charge, who knew that The Matrix had been a big hit and The Matrix had black leather, so let's put them in black leather."

Perhaps that means we can expect authentic takes on the X-Men for the coming inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the so-called Mutant Saga.