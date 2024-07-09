English
Deadpool & Wolverine

Kevin Feige demanded the yellow suit in Deadpool & Wolverine

"Can he finally wear the yellow?"

With just over two weeks to go, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in cinemas after an incredibly long wait. As the two characters have teamed up many times in the comics, this is something fans have been waiting to see. Something else fans have been waiting to see is Wolverine's iconic suit, which unfortunately was never worn by the hero in any of the films. However, in Deadpool & Wolverine we know that he will wear it, which is toKevin Feige's merit. This is what director Shawn Levy says during the film's promotion in Shanghai.

"He [Kevin Feige] said, 'Yes, but he wears the yellow. Can he finally wear the yellow.' And we began."

Deadpool & Wolverine

