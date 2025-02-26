Kevin Feige, Dave Filoni named as possible successors to Kathleen Kennedy

HQ

It is believed that Kathleen Kennedy will soon be stepping down from her role as Lucasfilm president. After well over a decade in the job and being hand-picked by Lucas himself, Kennedy will be metaphorically joining the force ghosts to leave an apprentice in her stead.

Kennedy oversaw Star Wars through highs and lows. Big successes like The Force Awakens, Andor and The Mandalorian, as well as the panned The Rise of Skywalker and The Book of Boba Fett. The more toxic fans have often taken aim at Kennedy, believing her to be the reason why they can't love Star Wars as much as they did in the past. With her leaving, though, they'll have to hope someone better can fill her shoes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are a few names being tossed around. Jon Favreau kicked off Star Wars' big TV push with The Mandalorian, and has shown he understands the franchise. But, it's worth mentioning Kennedy's job isn't all that creative, which apparently will put Favreau off. Dave Filoni is a similar case, a man with a great passion for the franchise, but one who isn't suited for all the parameters of the job. "He'll be killed by all sides," one insider said.

Kevin Feige is believed to be the best candidate by a lot of insiders, but it may be the case that the ship has sailed for him. With Marvel, he's combined creativity with being an executive first and foremost, but as Marvel's peak seems further and further away, it seems he's still needed for the MCU.

J.J. Abrams, Emma Watts, and Hannah Minghella have also made the list of names, but it seems no clear favourite has emerged yet. For years, despite Kennedy apparently wanting to step down, she believed she couldn't, as she had no successor.

Who do you think should take over Star Wars?