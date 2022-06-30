Kevin Feige cast John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic

HQ

Some of the biggest moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came when the Illuminati and a host of surprising cameos appeared. It's here that we were introduced to Haley Atwell's live-action take on Captain Carter, and also John Krasinski's portrayal of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. But as for why Krasinski was cast in this role, audio commentary for the movie by director Sam Raimi has stated that it was Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige who pulled those strings.

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi revealed. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available to watch on Disney+, and as for when we'll next get to see Reed Richards, a Fantastic Four movie is still expected to be on its way. Whether Krasinski will reprise the role of Reed remains unknown.

Thanks, ComicBook.