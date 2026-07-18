Kevin Feige all but confirms rumours of Florence Pugh's Yelena appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Considering there are only two theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe movies set to premiere in 2026 (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday) - with rumours suggesting most of the Spidey cast won't be popping up in the coming Avengers outing and are instead being saved for an Avengers: Secret Wars appearance in 2028 - it does look like the list of characters/actors set to appear in multiple Marvel movies in cinemas this year is going to be very, very slim.

But one of the few who seemingly will have a part to play in both Brand New Day and Doomsday is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as we know to expect the actress' assassin in Doomsday and now judging by comments from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the rumours of Yelena in Brand New Day have all but been confirmed too...

As captured by X user, Avengers Updates, Feige appeared on stage at Shanghai Expo to explain: "If you're a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers Doomsday, Yelena plays a big part in that. But if you don't want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies..."

There are rumours Yelena will have some sort of naked meeting with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Brand New Day, but this has yet to be confirmed. What we do know is we'll learn more soon, as the flick will arrive in cinemas on July 31.

After this, Doomsday is expected to open in cinemas on December 18, the same day Dune: Part Three opens, making for two massive movies Pugh will have a key role in.