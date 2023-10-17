Kevin Feige: "After 32 movies, we've barely scratched the surface"

HQ

While a lot of fans would say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit lacking ever since the Infinity Saga finished a few years ago, there have been tons of additional projects that have introduced a slate of new characters and faces to the cinematic world.

When talking about the scale of the MCU and Marvel's comic universes on top of that, Marvel Studios head honcho's Kevin Feige told Variety how there are still big plans to keep expanding and growing in the film space.

"The great thing about Marvel truly is how many wonderful, interesting characters we have in the comics — they've been at it for 85 years. Even after 32 movies, it feels like we've barely scratched the surface."

So needless to say, it looks like we can expect to see the MCU around for quite a long time, even beyond the announced plans up to Phase 6.