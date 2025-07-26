Kevin Feige addresses hopes of getting a comic-accurate sized Wolverine in the MCU

HQ

One of the greatest moments in Deadpool & Wolverine was towards the start of the film when Wade Wilson explored the Multiverse in the hunt for a clawed companion to help him on his journey. This introduced us to an array of Wolverine variants, including the Cavillerine and a hilarious comic-accurate sized hero too. But should we ever expect a "short king" Wolverine to become the status quo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has provided an answer.

Speaking with Collider, Feige stated "that's an example of, yes, something from the comics that has not been done. [Laughs]." He then went on further to explain how it may eventually become a reality for all of those out there huffing hopium.

"I'm not going to speak to the makeup of the characters that will be in the first movie, but look at Galactus. Look at Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. Look at Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. We want to embrace that which was not embraced 25 years ago, when I was around on those early X-Men movies — which is those comic-accurate [designs]."

For the time being, it looks like we should remain comfortable with Hugh Jackman's famed version of the Mutant, even if that could perhaps be temporary as 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars is claimed to be a timeline reset and a way to recast many fan-favourite characters...