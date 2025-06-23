Kevin Durant will be traded to the Houston Rockets after a disappointing run in Phoenix

HQ

Hours before Oklahoma City Thunder beat Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, NBA reporters announced a blockbuster deal between Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets involving Kevin Durant. The Rockets are trading their star, Kevin Durant, in exchange for two players, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and six future picks.

Durant, 36 years old, has won the NBA championship twice, in 2017 and 2018 with Golden State Warriors, in both occasions being named MVP of the finals. Durant, a veteran of the recent champions Oklahoma City Thunder, even back when they were known as Seattle SuperSonics when Durant made his debut in 2007, has also played for Brooklyn Nets before joining Phoenix Suns in 2023.

Even before the Suns failed to qualify for the play-offs, rumours circulated about a transfer, as Durant never enjoyed much success in the two and a half years he spent in the. On Sunday, several sources including ESPN are saying that Durant will move to the Rockets. Durant still has one year of contract left for roughly $50 million before becoming a free agent in 2026.