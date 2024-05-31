Kevin Costner's western epic Horizon is a 12-hour story

HQ

Kevin Costner is not a man shy when it comes to making long films. However, his latest project called Horizon: An American Saga will be something special as the entire story will consist of a total of four films that will clock in at almost three hours each, as Costner recently confirmed with Collider.

In other words, it will be a total of more than 12 hours long, which paves the way for a real marathon for those who may intend to see everything in one go. Fortunately, the story is now split up and the first part was premiered in Cannes and Costner himself received a ten-minute standing ovation from the audience.

For those of us who weren't there to see the film, it will be released on June 28 and then you can take a break until August 16 when part two premieres. Costner himself says that the scripts for parts three and four are already written and it remains to be seen when the rest of this twelve-hour epic can be watched in its entirety.