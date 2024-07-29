Kevin Costner's new western has become a success on digital platforms

HQ

Kevin Costner's so-called magnum opus did not fare well when it hit the cinemas some time ago. No, it even looked really bad for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. In fact, it was so bad that Costner, who personally invested a lot of money in the project, put his own properties on the line to see the film made, and even the sequel Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 was pulled from cinema schedules in the wake of the poor ticket sales.

But shame on them, because with the release of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 on VOD, the film has exploded in popularity (thanks, IndieWire), quickly becoming one of the most streamed films digitally on many platforms.

Could this save Costner's lavish project, which is reported to have cost close to a £100 million (so far)? Let's sincerely hope so, it would be incredibly sad if the story was left half-finished.

Have you had a chance to check out Horizon on VOD, and what do you think of the film?