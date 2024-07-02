Kevin Costner's epic western film flops at the cinema

HQ

With a reported budget of nearly a $100 million dollars, much of which lead star and director Kevin Costner paid out of his own pocket, his new epic western film Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 was hoped to be a success.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case and after this weekend's premiere with revenues that barely reached $11 million, it is clear that cinema-goers have no further interest in a three-hour western.

This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which also states that it will now be extremely difficult for Horizon: An American Saga to recoup its production costs.

The bigger question right now is how the film's second part, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, which premieres on August 16, will fare.

Of course, we're keeping our fingers crossed that Horizon does better on the international market.

Are you in the mood for Costner's epic western?