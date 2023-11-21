Kevin Costner will not appear in the final episodes of Yellowstone

HQ

There has been some controversy surrounding Kevin Costner and his appearance in the last half of the final season of Yellowstone. After it started to be rumoured that he would leave the series, he also confirmed this himself, the reason was said to be that his schedule simply arrived and that he then wanted to film everything in just one week as opposed to the 50-65 days that he previously did. But there must also have been some arguing about money.

Many had probably hoped that Costner would at least return and guest star in at least a couple of episodes and thus give his character John Dutton a dignified end, but that will not be the case. Series creator Taylor Sheridan states that it is of course frustrating not to be able to give him the ending that was planned, but luckily it should not be something that affects the end of the series.

