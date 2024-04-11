Kevin Costner thought he was going to make seven seasons of Yellowstone

HQ

Yellowstone never fails to provide drama. The series has been in limbo for some time following filming issues once said to revolve around Kevin Costner's availability, but now seemingly just as unclear despite plans to debut the final batch of episodes at the end of this year. It truly does seem like no one really knows what is happening with this once mammoth TV series, and Costner is in that boat too.

Speaking with Variety, Costner stated, "I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to. I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

While Costner is said to be the reason that the show had to halt production of the last slate of episodes in Season 5, the fact that there has been no further developments on this matter since the most recent episode aired at the start of 2023 does suggest that there is more to it than initially suggested. Either way, hopefully Paramount will figure this out soon, as it's time we got the end of John Dutton's story.