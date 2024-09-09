Kevin Costner refuses to give up on Horizon: An American Saga

HQ

It was meant to be Kevin Costner's definitive masterpiece, his swan song, and with millions of his own dollars invested, the project also involved a serious personal risk for him.

Unfortunately, the success story has not materialised and, as many of you will already know, the first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga flopped and failed to recoup its $100 million production budget.

This had the effect of immediately putting the brakes on the second part of the film, and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 is currently delayed indefinitely. Even though the film is finished.

But Costner is not backing down, and in an interview with Deadline he more or less vowed to finish the saga, whatever the cost. He's not sure how he'll do it, but he refuses to give up.

Costner said: "If there's anything that you expect from part 2, you realize that 2 is harder than 1. It's hard to go West. 3 is the same thing. It gets harder. But I will tell you this. Chapter 3 is devastating because... You begin to know all these people. Life keeps coming at them and you will see that...

"They're all written. I have to hurry... Now that the rock [fell] back downhill, I have to go put my hands on it again and start to push it up. It's a rope that I can't let go [of.] I don't know how I'm gonna make 3 right now, but I'm gonna make it."

Well you might wonder where Costner is going to find the money for the third film, if you don't have any investors willing to pony up for the party. And we doubt he's willing to go into personal bankruptcy for the sake of the films, although it seems he's undeniably passionate about the story.

We can only wish Costner the best of luck, while also hoping that the second instalment (if and when it premieres) manages to attract a wider audience.

What did you think of Horizon: An American Saga?