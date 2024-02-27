Kevin Costner presents the first part of his Horizon: An American Saga

While it's common for movies to be split into multiple parts (we're getting Dune: Part Two this week), it's very uncommon to see a multiple part film debuting within a couple of months of each other. That's precisely what Kevin Costner is looking to offer to fans this summer when Horizon: An American Saga arrives in cinemas in two sections, the first in June and the second in August.

The movie seems to be a grand scale adventure through the mid-1800s Old West, a movie that follows an ensemble cast and showcases how the West was won and then lost all during the years of the Civil War between 1861 and 1865. It's a tale that is described as "too big for one film", which is why it's being split into parts, and now that we're edging toward the release of the first part, a trailer has debuted giving us a taste of the Yellowstone (or more fittingly, 1883) type action storytelling.

Check out the synopsis and the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 below, with the two films slated to arrive on June 28 for its first part and on August 16 for Chapter 2.

Synopsis: "Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."