Kevin Costner moves on from Yellowstone drama

Kevin Costner has made it clear that he's ready to move on from Yellowstone. In a recent conversation shared by Daily Mail, the actor, who played the iconic role of John Dutton, was asked about the series finale and his character's shocking departure. He expressed that he has no interest in dwelling on the past, emphasizing that he hasn't given the finale much thought and that it's time to let it go.

When questioned about his relationship with co-star Luke Grimes, who played his son Kayce Dutton, Costner remained tight-lipped. Grimes had previously commented on how his departure from the series had made filming the final season easier, but Costner made it clear that they no longer communicate. He briefly acknowledged the topic and moved on, showing no desire to revisit any past tensions.

With Yellowstone now concluded, the behind-the-scenes drama has certainly been almost as gripping as what unfolded on screen. Costner's exit, attributed to conflicts with his other projects, including the film Horizon: An American Saga, left a noticeable mark on the show's final chapters. However, it seems Costner is eager to leave the Dutton family behind and focus on new opportunities.

Have you seen the Yellowstone finale yet? What did you think of the series' conclusion without Kevin Costner leading the way?