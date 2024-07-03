Kevin Costner isn't worried about his new western doing poorly in cinemas

HQ

Horizon: An American Saga has been described as Kevin Costner's magnum opus, his ultimate tribute to the western genre with a budget as monstrous as the running time.

But in the US, things are slow, and the opening weekend was not at all as planned with barely $10 million in ticket sales. A pittance of Horizon's production cost of over $100 million.

There are many indications that the film will flop, but Costner himself does not seem particularly worried about the situation and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly he said:

"I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend. If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed. I'm really happy that Horizon looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process"

Costner also mentioned that he would obviously be very happy if Horizon is a big success, but that ultimately the most important thing is that he himself is happy with the film, which he says he is.

"Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that. But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look"

Do you plan to see Costner's epic western?