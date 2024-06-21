Kevin Costner: "I'm not going to be able to continue Yellowstone Season 5"

HQ

The Yellowstone drama mill continues. Following a lengthy wait between the first half of the fifth and final season of the show and the second half that is supposedly set to arrive this winter, lead man Kevin Costner has revealed that he won't be coming back and returning to his role as John Dutton in the drama show.

The actor confirmed as such in an Instagram video earlier, where he specifically said:

"I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love. I just realised that I'm not going to be able to continue, Season 5B or into the future."

Costner continued, "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

With Costner out of the equation, it's unclear how creator Taylor Sheridan will manage to wrap up the series without its frontman, and likewise, it's unclear if there are additional factors that led to Costner not returning to the show as the various rumours in the past seemed to suggest were the case.