Kevin Costner has spent $38 million out of his own pocket on his dream project Horizon

It has already been confirmed that the upcoming blockbuster Horizon: An American Saga is a dream project for Kevin Costner, a hill he is willing to die on. Because as writer, director, producer and actor in the western film, he has undeniably proven his words through action.

But then again, it comes at a price, and Costner has certainly spared no expense, investing a whopping $38 million of his own money in the film. This he told in a recent interview with GQ where he said the following:

"I know they say I've got $20 million of my own money in this movie. It's not true. I've got now about $38 million in the film. That's the truth. That's the real number."

A hefty sum to say the least, and judging by the trailer that was released a few weeks ago, we have a truly epic western story to look forward to, something we here at the editorial office are very excited about.

Or what do you think, does Kevin Costner's epic western seem like something to head to the cinema for?