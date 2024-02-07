Kevin Costner appears to want to return for the final episodes of Yellowstone

HQ

Work on the final episodes of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone is ongoing and if all goes according to plan, filming will begin later this year. Kevin Costner famously left the show in a high-profile way, but now it appears that he may want to return for the final episodes despite earlier reports that he will not.

According to a report from Puck News, Costner's representatives have contacted series creator Taylor Sheridan to explore the possibility of returning to finish John Dutton's story. The relationship between the two is frosty to say the least so it remains to be seen if Sheridan will even say yes to this. Sheridan is also reportedly very happy with the scripts for the last episodes without John Dutton so we will simply have to wait and see how it all develops.

