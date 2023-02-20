Kevin Conroy hated working on the Batman: Arkham games

HQ

Kevin Conroy, known for voicing The Dark Knight himself in Batman: The Animated Series and in the Arkham games, passed away last November.

Now an older interview has come to light in which he and Bruce Timm revisit various experiences throughout their careers. Conroy talks warmly about his experiences with Batman: The Animated Series. There, all the voice actors had gathered on location and recorded their dialogue together. With that, they were able to adjust their own lines and pitches depending on how the person before had delivered their line and have a lively dialogue.

But when it came to the games, it wasn't as much fun. Unlike a comic or movie, dialogue in a game can be influenced by external factors. So all sounds have to be recorded separately and can then be played back together. So Conroy had to be alone in a recording booth for eight hours a day, recording lines, with no context about how the other characters react to his dialogue.

...alone, in a booth, in a vacuum, creating the character, keeping the character's voice alive, and then creating the situation for each line. Then they want it three times, you know. Give it to us angry! Oh, keep that anger and give it to us with a little irony! Oh, we love the anger and we love the irony, now just sweeten it with a little bit of love. By the time you get out of there you're pulling out your hair and you're going, what the fuck do they want me to say!

For two years he was involved in Batman: Arkham Knight, recording some 37,000 lines. Watch the full interview below.