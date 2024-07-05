Kevin Bacon loved working alongside Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

HQ

Beverly Hills Cop back with Eddie Murphy and (many) of the series' most recognisable faces, albeit in an outdated format. And while the film is unlikely to win any awards for originality, it was great to see Murphy back in the role of the cheerful cop.

Judging by the chatter from the set, most of those involved seemed to have a good time too, and for Kevin Bacon, who stars in one of the lead roles, working with Murphy was a dream come true.

In an interview with People, the actor had this to say about his involvement in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F:

"It's a bucket list thing to work with him. He is one of our greatest movie stars ever. Our paths never crossed in the '80s. We never worked together. I don't remember even having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember"

Bacon also talked about how impressed he was during filming when it came to Murphy's ability to improvise madness, saying:

"Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor. He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising. But when he improvises, there's improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh. I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he's still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me"

Bacon then concluded by emphasising how much he loved working with Murphy.

"He really watches the person that he is working with. I'd noticed that he will pick up on some little thing that the other person is doing or saying or whatever, and kind of put it back to them. It was great. I loved working with him"

Have you had a chance to see the new Beverly Hills Cop, and what did you think of the film?