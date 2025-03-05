Kevin Bacon hunts demons in Prime Video's The Bondsman

Kevin Bacon once saved a rural American town through the power of dance, but in April he'll be taking a more aggressive approach to saving a different rural American town, this time using guns, axes, chainsaws, and knives.

The actor will be appearing in the Prime Video series The Bondsman, with this revolving around a bounty hunter who after being killed on a job is resurrected and given a new but similar task. Now, he'll be required to hunt demons instead of men, and all in the employment of Hell and not the American government (if there's a difference...).

The series has some really graphic action and with it set to premiere quite soon on April 3 on Prime Video, we've now been shown the trailer and presented the official synopsis for the show too. Check both out below.

"Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons, with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music."