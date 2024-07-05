Kevin Bacon decided to spend a day as a normal person and hated it

HQ

While they might complain about the constant paparazzi and lack of freedom, for the most part we'd all agree famous people have it a good deal better than us regular folk. Lots of free stuff, admiration, you can understand.

But, for someone like Kevin Bacon, who hasn't seen the other side of life in decades, curiosity got the better of him, and he went out in disguise to live like a normal person. Spoiler alert: he didn't like it.

"People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice," he told Vanity Fair. "Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."

At least he tried living like a regular person for a day. It seems, though, that even though Kevin Bacon is likely joking to some extent in the above quote, he still has now realised that being famous is pretty good, actually. Who would've thought?