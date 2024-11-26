Kerry Washington leads Netflix's The Six Triple Eight

HQ

One of the major Netflix originals that is planned for December will see Kerry Washington in the lead role and headlining a film known as The Six Triple Eight. The film revolves around a collection of female soldiers who during World War II were tasked with fixing the huge backlog of mail that was affecting the United States, where over 17 million letters were still stuck and waiting to reach their destination.

The Six Triple Eight is directed by Armani Ortiz and Tyler Perry and with the film coming up and premiering on Netflix on December 20, the trailer for the flick has arrived as has the full synopsis.

"An army captain (Kerry Washington) leads her historic battalion of all-female soldiers as they face a mission unlike any other: to restore hope to WWII's frontlines by delivering over 17 million backlogged letters."