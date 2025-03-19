Kerry Washington and Omar Sy fight to protect their son in Shadow Force

Omar Sy has risen to become quite a popular star following standing out in the Lupin series. He will soon be helming an Extraction spinoff series for Netflix, but to prepare for that action outing he is teaming up with Kerry Washington for an upcoming Lionsgate film.

This is known as Shadow Force, and it follows a pair of ex special forces leaders who are being hunted and must fight to protect their son's life. Essentially, years ago the pair broke the rules by falling in love, and now their former multinational organisation is looking to tie-up loose ends by eliminating the duo.

Shadow Force will be coming to cinemas first from May 2, and it will star quite an interesting cast, with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mark Strong, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith all making up the crew. You can see the trailer for the film below, as well as its official synopsis.

"In Shadow Force, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family's fight becomes all-out war."