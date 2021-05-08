Kerri Ann Hoskins wants to star in a game again

You're watching Advertisements

Last fall marked the 25th anniversary of one of the best fighting games of all-time; Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. One of the people contributing to making it awesome, was Kerri Ann Hoskins playing Sonya Blade, and she recently jumped into the Sonya outfit again for some pictures.

But it turns out this might not be the last time we get to enjoy Hoskins in the role as Sonya, as she wants to be in a video game again. She revealed this in the JanHalmes podcast, where she says she "would love to be in video games again", while also adding "that's my legacy".

As Sonya Blade is roughly the same age as Kerri Ann Hoskins (51) in Mortal Kombat 11, it would be really fitting to see her likeness in Mortal Kombat 12, or what do you think?

