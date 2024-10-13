Keri Russell navigates more high treason in The Diplomat's second season

HQ

It's almost time for another dose of high political intrigue and treason as Netflix's drama series The Diplomat will be back for a second season by the end of the month. Starring Keri Russell back in the lead role, this upcoming season will also see Alison Janney appearing as a main antagonist, while the story revolves around how US diplomat Kate Wyler navigates the British government following a bombing in London.

The Diplomat will also see Rufus Sewell back again in his role of Hal Wyler, and you can see all of this in action for yourself in the official trailer for the show below. The Diplomat will return to Netflix on October 31.