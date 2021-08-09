Kerbal Space Program's development is now over

Following ten years of development, Squad has released the final update for Kerbal Space Program. Update 1.12.2 dropped last week and marked the final patch for the game, with the developer now focussing entirely on the sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2.

The update followed the tenth anniversary 1.12 patch that recently dropped, and delivered a whole range of improvements and bug fixes to follow up on the prior massive free patch. You can read the full Update 1.12.2 notes here.

Squad did mention in the patch notes that it may drop another minor patch "here and there when needed", but also stated that this marks the completion of the "sustained development of the original KSP, as we are now shifting gears towards the development of KSP2."

To mark the tenth anniversary of Kerbal Space Program, we recently caught up with Nestor Gomez, the head of production at Squad to chat a little about how the game's success affected the developer, and how working with major organisations, such as NASA, has impacted the production of Kerbal Space Program 2. You can read our interview here.