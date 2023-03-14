Kerbal Space Program 2's first update is set to arrive this week

HQ

Kerbal Space Program 2's Early Access launch hasn't quite gone as well as developer Intercept Games would have hoped, as the game has faced a variety of issues relating to bugs and performance, leading to a mixed reception from fans on Steam. But as this is an Early Access title, the developer has been able to commit and to focus its effort on fixing up the game, and the first stage of this will come this week, when the first patch for KSP2 arrives.

As noted by creative director Nate Simpson in a blog post, we're told that this patch is currently undergoing quality assurance and is expected to arrive on March 16. The patch will squash a bunch of bugs, including the strange one that caused the Kraken drive to generate reverse thrust for some reason, alongside improving performance across the board.

Following the release of this patch, Intercept Games also noted that the second patch is well in the works, and that the developer has already completed a "nice queue of fixes" for it, but we can expect further information about this patch once Patch One has been released.