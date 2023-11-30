Kerbal Space Program 2's first major milestone update arrives next month

HQ

Kerbal Space Program 2 launched in early access earlier this year, and it's safe to say it hadn't quite lived up to lofty fan expectations. Following the smash hit of the first game was no easy task, but when the sequel released with bugs aplenty, fans weren't too happy.

However, to round off the year, Intercept Games is releasing the first major milestone update for Kerbal Space Program 2. Titled For Science! we imagine this update is going to bring more than just bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

The update is slated to launch on the 19th of December, but by the end of the week we're expecting to hear more on it in an all-new developer chat. In a new blog post, we already got a sneak peek at what we can expect, including a new Exploration Mode.

