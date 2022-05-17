Kerbal Space Program 2 will now launch in 2023

HQ

After a pretty tumultuous few years that was originally supposed to see Kerbal Space Program 2 launch in 2021, and then in 2022, developer Star Theory Games has now revealed that we'll have to wait until 2023 for this sequel.

The information comes from creative director Nate Simpson, who has stated simply that the decision has been made to push the game until early 2023 for PC, and likewise onto consoles after that.

As for why the delay is happening, it was simply mentioned that the developer needs some extra time to deliver on the product that it intends to give to fans come release. Either way, you can see Simpson's statement below.