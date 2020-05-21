Cookies

Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed until Autumn 2021

Houston has a problem as the Kerbal sequel has been pushed into late 2021 to give the devs more time to plan for takeoff.

After being announced at August last year at Gamescom and after suffering its first delay last November, today we discovered that Kerbal Space Program 2 - the sim space game developed by Star Theory Games - has another new launch window.

Due to issues related to the coronavirus health crisis, as announced in a tweet, Kerbal Space Program 2 is now expected to take off in autumn 2021. It also seems that the development of the game is taking longer than expected and so the studio preferred to have more time available to perfect its title.

However, Star Theory Games has promised further updates on the title in the near future to show fans the progress being made ahead of launch.

Are you disappointed by this news?

