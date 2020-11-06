Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed again, set for 2022 at earliest

You're watching Advertisements

A new financial report for Take-Two Interactive has been revealed showing that the rocket building simulator title by Star Theory Games, Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed once again. Now set for a 2023 fiscal year launch, the title could be released anytime between October 2022 and September 2023.

The unusual part of the delay is that in the report, the platforms stated for the release still read Xbox One, PS4 and PC, the former two of which will be quite dated by the time the 2023 fiscal year approaches. Whether this will be changed as the launch period nears is uncertain, but it would seem likely considering this next set of delays.