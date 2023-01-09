Keoken Interactive prepares us for Deliver Us Mars launch

HQ

It's less than a month until Keoken Interactive launches its sci-fi follow-up to the adventure game Deliver Us The Moon. This sequel will be known as Deliver Us Mars and will be arriving at the start of February, on the second to be exact.

But ahead of that date, the developer - and publisher Frontier Foundry - has released yet another trailer and this one gives us another brief look into the story and the dusty red planet that players will have to explore when in the shoes of protagonist Kathy.

While you can see the new Countdown to Launch trailer below, you can also find the story synopsis for Deliver Us Mars below to get an idea of what the game will be serving up.

"Set 10 years after the events of Deliver Us The Moon, protagonist Kathy Johanson's goal in Deliver Us Mars is to retrieve the ARKs, powerful vessels that contain the technology to reverse climate change. Her motivation for traveling to the Red Planet, however, is complicated by the possibility that her long-lost father, Isaac, may still be alive. Players will ascend the cliffs of Mars, solve puzzles and explore in zero-G as they uncover the mystery of what happened to the ARKs' previous inhabitants in this narrative-driven game."