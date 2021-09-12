KEO is coming to Steam Early Access on September 23

Digital Matters Publishing and Redcatpig has announced when the multiplayer team-based vehicular combat game KEO will be entering Steam Early Access, and it's planned for quite soon.

The game will be landing on the platform on September 23, and will offer two different game modes, Deathmatch and Domination, both of which will be played in a 3v3 format. There is also set to be a variety of different vehicles to unlock and customise to suit the style of play that befits you.

As for the price of the game when it lands in Early Access, that will be $19.99, but that will also get you access to the full game when Keo does officially launch in early 2022.

To get the gist of the sorts of high-octane action that Keo is set to offer, be sure to check out the trailer for the game below.